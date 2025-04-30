‘Public Sector Deficit, Borrowing Threat To $1trn Economy Target’

Share

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) have said Nigeria’s massive public sector deficit is the biggest threat to the Federal Government’s goal of transforming the country into a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

In a statement, NACCIMA President, Dele Kelvin Oye Esq., charged the Federal Government to adopt and implement a more rigorous public financial management strategy, emphasizing the need to prioritize capital over recurrent spending, aggressively expanding the tax base rather than raising tax rates, improving expenditure efficiency, and plugging leakages across all levels of government.

According to him, “while structural reforms are essential, we must confront a hard truth: persistent public sector deficits and continual borrowing, much of it to finance recurrent expenditure, continue to crowd out private investment and exert inflation ary pressures.

We urge the Federal Government to implement rigorous public financial management by: prioritizing capital over recurrent spending; aggressively expanding the tax base rather than raising tax rates; improving expenditure efficiency and plugging leakages, and accelerating the sale or concessioning of underperforming public assets.”

Oye, who is also the Chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria noted: “These are critical steps not only for restoring macroeconomic stability, but for rebuilding investor and business confidence.”

He also commended the Federal Government, represented by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, for their candor in acknowledging the formidable macroeconomic and social challenges currently confronting the nation, as reiterated at the just concluded IMF/ World Bank Spring Meetings.

