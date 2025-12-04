Public Procurement: Beyond Buying And Selling – A Call For Citizens’ Engagement

‘If corruption is a disease, transparency is a central part of its treatment’ — Kofi Annan

Ever wondered why a newly built road develops potholes within months, or why hospital renovations stall even after funds are approved? These are not random occurrences. They are the visible cracks of a broken procurement system, one that determines how public resources are planned, spent, and accounted for.

When procurement fails, projects collapse, resources are wasted, and citizens lose faith in government. But when it works, schools are furnished, hospitals receive drugs, and infrastructure stands the test of time. Public procurement is often misunderstood as a mere exercise in buying and selling — a bureaucratic routine confined to paperwork and contracts. In truth, it is one of the most strategic functions of governance.

It is through procurement that the government translates budgets into real, tangible services. Every borehole dug, every kilometre of road paved, every vaccine supplied, and every communication, navigation and surveillance equipment procured for the Nigerian airspace passes through the procurement process. It is, quite literally, the government’s shopping list, one that affects every citizen, every day.

Understanding Public Procurement

The Public Procurement Act (PPA) 2007 defines procurement as the acquisition of goods, works, and services by government through any means. But this definition only scratches the surface. Procurement is an economic tool, accounting for an estimated 10-15% of Nigeria’s GDP; a social tool, delivering public goods like schools, hospitals, and ICT systems; and a governance tool, linking national budgets to results and public trust.

Every public servant, not just procurement officers, plays a role in this process. From those who identify needs and prepare budgets to those who approve, supervise, and implement projects, the procurement chain cuts across every level of the public service.

Understanding this interconnectedness is crucial, because procurement decisions determine how efficiently national resources are used and how effectively government policies are implemented. That is why it is essential for public servants at all levels to understand the procurement cycle, especially stages such as needs assessment, procurement planning, budgeting, tender evaluation, contract implementation, and post-procurement review.

Equally important is knowledge of the approved procurement methods under the Act and the approval thresholds for various categories of expenditure. Without this foundational understanding, even the most well-intentioned officers can make costly procedural errors that delay projects or create opportunities for abuse. Why Ethical Procurement Matters Nigeria’s procurement reforms were born out of necessity.

In 2000, the World Bank’s Country Procurement Assessment Report on Nigeria exposed serious weaknesses in transparency, accountability, and value delivery. This led to the establishment of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) in 2007 and the enactment of the Public Procurement Act as the legal framework designed to promote fairness, competition, and efficiency.

Yet, challenges persist: political interference, weak capacity across MDAs, delayed funding, corruption risks, and resistance to technology platforms like the Nigeria Open Contracting Portal (NOCOPO). These bottlenecks erode public trust and undermine development. When contracts are awarded based on favouritism rather than merit, citizens ultimately pay the prices through inflated costs, substandard projects, and services that fail to meet their needs.

Ethical procurement is not just an administrative obligation; it is a moral imperative. It ensures that public resources, our common wealth, and in many cases our common debt — are used responsibly. It is the difference between a bridge that stands for decades and one that collapses after a single rainy season. It is the difference between progress and paralysis. Importantly, the Public Procurement Act contains provisions to enforce accountability.

Sections 58 prescribe disciplinary and criminal sanctions for public officers or contractors who violate procurement rules, including debarment, fines, or imprisonment for offences such as bid rigging, collusion, and contract fraud. These provisions remind all stakeholders that compliance and transparency are not optional virtues; they are legal obligations.

A Glimpse of Ethical Procurement in Action

Imagine this: the Federal Government embarks on a project to rehabilitate Nigeria’s refineries, a high-stakes endeavour central to the country’s economic recovery and energy security.

Now consider a scenario where in this national assignment, every stakeholder involved in public procurement is guided by the principles of ethics, compliance, and integrity. Each decision, contract, and implementation process reflects transparency and accountability.

Amid pressures from vested interests and political influence, the procurement officers insist on open competitive bidding, conduct rigorous due diligence on all shortlisted firms, and ensure that the contract is awarded strictly based on technical competence, proven track record, and financial capacity.

The outcome is a transparently executed contract that leads to functional refineries, reduced fuel importation, and improved local employment opportunities. The government earns public confidence; the energy sector gains renewed efficiency; and national resources are used to deliver lasting value. This is what ethical procurement looks like in practice: a system that serves the public interest, not private gain.

The Citizen’s Role: From Bystander to Watchdog

For too long, public procurement has been treated as a government affair. But in truth, it belongs to the people. Citizens have both the right and responsibility to demand transparency and accountability.

They are not passive beneficiaries; they are co-owners of the system. This civic duty becomes even more urgent with the new tax law set to take effect in January 2026, which will broaden the tax base and increase citizen participation in national revenue.

As more Nigerians contribute directly to the public purse, they must also demand greater accountability for how those funds are utilized. Procurement, after all, is financed by taxpayers’ money, and every citizen has a stake in ensuring that those resources are spent efficiently and honestly.

There are several ways Nigerians can take part in strengthening public procurement: I. Ask questions about how projects are awarded and executed. Under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011, every government agency is legally required to make available details of its procurement plans, processes, and contract awards.

Citizens and stakeholders have the right to request this information, track expenditures, and follow the money to ensure accountability and value for public funds. II. Tools like the Nigeria Open Contracting Portal (NOCOPO) provide access to information on public projects. By tracking this data, citizens can see who got what contract and whether projects are delivered as promised.