Public-Private Sector Collaboration Vital To Agribusiness Development In Nigeria

…USAID initiative lifts 18,000 small and medium scale enterprises in 5 years

For Nigeria’s Agricultural sector to maximise its economic potential, the challenges of high costs of doing business, limited access to finance and investment, and high regulatory barriers must be properly addressed.

It is also essential for public and private-sector actors to continue to collaborate to ensure continued improvement in the Nigerian agro-commerce environment.

Premised on the foregoing, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), said they have mobilised about $244 million (more than 188 billion Naira) in agricultural investment to provide access to finance, thereby bolstering farming businesses in Nigeria through its “Feed the Future Nigeria Agribusiness Investment initiative”

According to the USAID/Nigeria Economic Growth and Environment Office Director, Michelle Corzine, the initiative has in the last five years supported over 18,000 Nigerian-owned small businesses.

Speaking at the closing down event organised to celebrate achievements of the USAID interventional Investment initiative, Corzine explained that the 18,000 small businesses were lifted in seven states of the federation, namely: Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kebbi, and Niger.

She explained that the “MSMEs are now able to expand business operations for increased food production, specifically for aquaculture, cowpea, maize, rice, and soybean’, adding the intervention of USAID has helped in addressing some of the challenges limiting the agricultural business environment.

“By supporting agriculture and food security programs in collaboration with the federal and state ministries of agriculture and food security and the private sector to increase agricultural productivity, expand markets, improve nutrition, and facilitate access to finance, USAID has partnered with Nigeria to help address these challenges.

“We have seen remarkable improvements in the agricultural sector, and it is essential that public and private-sector actors continue to collaborate to ensure that we continue to improve the business environment for Nigeria’s farmers,” the USAID Director urged at the event which had more 150 people in attendance, including the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, USAID officials, and public and private-sector partners.