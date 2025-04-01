Public-Private Partnership Solution To Infrastructure Gap – Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Governor and Co-Chairman of the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the importance of public-private sector collaboration in addressing the infrastructure gap in the state.

The Governor made this statement during EnterpriseNGR’s first Quarterly Members’ Night of 2025, held in Victoria Island, emphasizing that “the partnership between the public and private sectors is the solution, and that is what we have been looking for.”

He urged the private sector to collaborate with the Lagos State Government and the LIFC Council to drive economic and financial growth in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu assured that the establishment of the financial hub would attract international private capital to finance Lagos and Nigeria’s growth and development.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Strategy, the State government, in partnership with EnterpriseNGR under the LIFC platform, called on both foreign and local investors to support and collaborate on the establishment of an international financial centre in Lagos to drive economic transformation.

The event, attended by top Lagos State Government officials including the Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi; the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem; and the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mosopefolu George, also brought together industry leaders, foreign partners, and media stakeholders.

The high-level engagement showcased the vision of the Lagos International Financial Centre, which aims to position Nigeria as a globally competitive financial hub.

Represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed that the Lagos International Financial Centre would help bridge the State’s infrastructure financing gap.

“We believe the establishment of the Lagos International Financial Centre will significantly aid in financing infrastructural gaps.

“It is a hub that fosters the development of economic and financial systems in Nigeria. If successfully established, the centre will accelerate Lagos’ development, enabling it to compete with global cities,” he said.

“The Lagos State Government, particularly the Governor, is fully committed to this initiative.

“We will take all necessary steps to ensure the establishment and development of the Lagos International Financial Centre.

“The centre will profoundly transform Lagos State and Nigeria’s economy. It will serve as a magnet for capital inflow, foreign direct investment, and investment flows, positioning Lagos as a premier destination for investors.”

Co-Chairman of the LIFC Council and Chairman of EnterpriseNGR, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, described the LIFC as a “national strategic imperative” and a transformative platform to attract international capital, deepen financial markets, and enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

“The LIFC is our collective response to the reality that global capital now gravitates towards jurisdictions that are familiar, predictable, profitable, and open. Lagos is poised to become West Africa’s first and Africa’s largest international financial centre,” Aig-Imoukhuede said.

“With the support of the Lagos State Government and our partners at TheCityUK, we are building a financial centre that aligns with international best practices while leveraging Nigeria’s natural advantages.

“If executed with precision and foresight, the LIFC will be a game-changer for Lagos, Nigeria, and Africa. It will deepen domestic capital markets, increase access to long-term finance, attract foreign direct investment, drive economic diversification, and support innovation across industries.”

