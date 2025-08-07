Public Presentation Of Book On Oba Olakulehin’s Coronation Anniversary Holds Tomorrow

A book titled: “How Not to Be a King” in honour of the departed Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Olakulehin will be presented will during the post-funeral reception, according to the Olakulehin Royal Family yesterday.

The public presentation of the book originally meant to commemorate his 90th birthday and his first coronation anniversary will be part of the rites honouring Oba Akinloye Olakulehin , who joined his ancestors on July 7.

In a statement, the family said the public presentation has been fixed for on Friday at the University of Ibadan. According to the statement, the book documents the life and times of the late monarch, featuring personal reflections and testimonials from family members, the Olubadan-in-Council, close friends, and associates.