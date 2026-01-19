Public Outcry Trails EFCC Over Arrest Of Bauchi Finance Commissioner

Amid public criticism trailing the arrest and arraignment of the Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has come under intense scrutiny over what many Nigerians describe as selective prosecution and political bias.

The controversy followed the EFCC’s initial allegations that the commissioner was involved in the misappropriation of about N4 billion, a case which observers say failed to establish convincing evidence before the court.

However, public outrage deepened when the antigraft agency later arraigned the commissioner on fresh charges bordering on terrorism financing, with references made to the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Telegraph in Bauchi, a Special Assistant on New Media, Lawal Mu’azu, said the development has raised serious questions about the credibility and professionalism of the EFCC.

He said: “If a bride does not ride a horse, people say she is not well-off. This is how power is often displayed in Nigeria.

Unfortunately, institutions are sometimes dragged into these displays.” Mu’azu expressed sympathy with the embattled commissioner, describing him as a close associate and urging restraint as the matter remains before the courts. “We pray that God gives Dr. Yakubu Adamu the strength to overcome this ordeal and preserve his dignity,” he added.