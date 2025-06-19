Public Officials Concealing Critical Financial Records From Scrutiny – Ibas 

Share

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd), on Thursday revealed that some officials of the state government have deliberately withheld critical financial records required for capturing the state’s first-quarter expenditures for 2025.

Ibas made this disclosure while defending the 2025 Rivers State Appropriation Bill before the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Oversight of Emergency Rule in Rivers State at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

At the session, the Leader of the Senate and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, reiterated that the ongoing emergency rule in Rivers State is not a replacement for democratic governance, but a temporary measure to restore peace and stability.

President Bola Tinubu had declared emergency rule in the state in response to the prolonged political crisis and its adverse effects on national security and the economy.

Following the declaration, Senate President Godswill Akpabio set up an 18-member Ad-hoc Committee chaired by Senator Bamidele to oversee the emergency administration. Members include Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Munguno; Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Peter Nwebonyi; Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Adamu Aliero; Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa; and Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, among others.

In his presentation, Ibas acknowledged that the 2025 budget proposal before the committee “may not be a perfect document given the time constraints and prevailing circumstances under which it was developed.”

He further expressed regret that some key officials of the previous administration failed to provide essential financial data, thereby limiting the full inclusion of first-quarter expenditures in the submitted budget estimates.

Nonetheless, the Sole Administrator affirmed that the budget aligns with the strategic goals set out in the Rivers State Development Plan (2017–2027).

He described the proposal as “a people-centered fiscal blueprint” aimed at strengthening revenue generation, accelerating infrastructure delivery, enhancing human capital development, and promoting inclusive economic growth.

“We are optimistic that implementing this budget will deliver significant socioeconomic benefits to the people of Rivers State,” he said.

Also speaking during the session, Senator Bamidele emphasized the committee’s commitment to ongoing oversight of the state throughout the period of emergency governance.

He noted: “Emergency rule is not a substitute for democratic government. Rather, it is an extraordinary measure designed to restore order in the face of crisis. Its application in Rivers State is consistent with Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other relevant legal frameworks.”

Bamidele stressed that the committee has a dual responsibility—to evaluate the budget and ensure its faithful implementation for the benefit of the people.

“As representatives of the people, we are duty-bound to track how every naira allocated in the budget is utilized—project by project, sector by sector—to ensure transparency and accountability,” he said.

“This engagement does not end today. In the months ahead, we will assess the budget’s performance by monitoring disbursements, implementation timelines, and project outcomes.”

Bamidele added that in periods of political instability, it is crucial that government policies remain lawful, inclusive, and impactful.

“Our key question must be: will this budget deliver improved roads, healthcare, education, safety, and livelihoods for the people? That is the measure of good governance,” he said.

“When citizens begin to experience the dividends of democracy—when allocations on paper become tangible improvements in their daily lives—then trust in public institutions is restored. It is this trust we must work tirelessly to build and uphold.”

Share