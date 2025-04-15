Public Infrastructure Projects Racing Towards Completion Deadlines

Share

With less than two months to the second anniversary of President Bola Tinubu on May, 29, public infrastructure projects believed to be signatures of his administration, are already competing to beat completion deadlines, CALEB ONWE reports

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is currently pushing hard on contractors handling different projects to get them ready for possible commissioning during the second year anniversary celebrations.

As the man who drives President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ in the FCT, Wike is not leaving anything to chance but has continued to insist on prompt completion of the multibillion naira projects in various parts of the nation’s Capital.

Like athletes who always work hard to win medals commensurate with their athletic efforts, the minister seems not to be relenting in his efforts to get befitting medals to present to his master.

Wike has been consistently traversing through the project sites, both within the city centre and the Satellite Towns of Abuja. Inside Abuja gathered that the Minister places high premium on quality jobs, hence his decision not to allow civil servants alone to monitor the projects.

Some credible sources in FCTA disclosed that the Minister does not rely solely on the judgement of jis field officers deployed to monitor the projects hence, he is always on the move, keeping track of all the projects.

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the Minister has visited some of the project sites up to two times within a space of two weeks.

While many of the projects are roads within the city centre and rural areas, the rehabilitation of the International Conference Centre ( ICC ) also seems to be racing up for possible completion before May 29, 2025.

Second anniversary projects

Among the projects which the minister has assessed by himself and expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of work are the 10km Aguma Palace/ Market/Park roads and other internal roads in Gwagwalada Area Council; the 15km A2 to Pai road in Kwali Area Council, as well as the War College/Army Checkpoint and other ancillary roads within the Bwari Area Council.

Other road projects which Wike appeares to be working hard to present to Tinubu as medals are the ongoing construction of the 15-kilometer Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) leading to Wassa through Apo.

The project being handled by China Geo-engineering Corporation (CGC), is said to be near completion.

Key projects

Wike recently disclosed that his team had commenced compilation of key projects that would be commissioned to commemorate the second anniversary of the Tinubu adjinistration.

He warned that he won’t take anything less than the quality of work he approved and funded. During one of hus inspection tours, he had described some of the projects “as good-quality jobs executed by good-quality contractors.”

He also noted “ that the administration is keeping to standard, providing quality infrastructure that will make the people happy and turn around the economies of the areas concerned”.

Expected visit to area councils

Inside Abuja learnt that while the President commissioned many projects at the city centre to celebrate his one year in office, he may be visiting some of the Area councils to assess what his foot soldiers have achieved there.

Wike gave a hint about this possibility when he inspected one of the road projects at Ushafa, Bwari Area council last week.

The Minister who spoke with confidence, said that he would invite the President to go to the satellite towns to identify with the rural dwellers.

He said the President has approved many infrastructural projects across the six Area Councils and would be glad to visit some of them to feel the pulse of the rural dwellers. “We are going to work that out.

At least, he should be able to go to one of the area councils and let the people see that, yes, this is the President. “They will see that the President is not just concentrating, on commissioning projects in the city.

He will also visit at least one or two area councils so that the people will be happy that, yes, this is their President.

Respite

“We can assure you that, at least to go to Gwagwalada, go to Kwali, go to Bwari. Bwari is like a city where you have the Law School now. So, we are going to make sure that the President comes to identify with his people, Wike said.

The Minister also expressed satisfaction with the quality of work been done by the contractors handling the projects at different locations.

“We are happy. Look at A2 to Pai, look at the one in Gwagwalada and Ushafa, you can attest by yourself. These are quality jobs done by quality contractors. So, we are happy that we are keeping to standard.

“And that is what is important, not just giving out infrastructure, give out quality infrastructure that will make the people today happy. That will turn around the economy of these areas”, he added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

