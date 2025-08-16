Public Hearing: Residents, Accept Yahaya’s Bill To Create 13 LCDAs In Gombe

The Gombe State House of Assembly held a public hearing to receive public input on the bill initiated by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the creation of 13 new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The hearing was attended by a wide range of stakeholders, including Civil Society Organizations, Religious bodies ( e.g, JNI and CAN), Community development associations, Traditional leaders, Legal and professional groups (e.g., NBA), Persons with Special Needs, Concerned citizens from affected communities, among others.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Abubakar Leggerewo, who declared the public hearing open, confirmed that the bill has already passed first and second readings.

He explained that the swift legislative action reflects the importance and urgency of the bill, describing it as a people-centered policy aimed at boosting service delivery and grassroots development.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zubair Muhammad Umar, provided critical legal insights into the framework of the proposed LCDAs bill, highlighting essential components necessary for its effective implementation.

He elaborated on the funding mechanisms, staffing structure, and institutional frameworks that would guide the functioning of the LCDAs, including clear lines of authority, accountability measures, and coordination with parent LGAs.

He assured stakeholders that the bill contains well-defined provisions to guarantee transparency, efficiency, and service delivery once enacted.

The Chairman of the Gombe State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Musa Buba, revealed that over 90% of stakeholders who participated in the public hearing expressed strong support for the proposed bill.

Hon. Buba clarified that the bill should not be misunderstood as a move to create new Local Government Areas (LGAs), but rather as a strategic administrative initiative to establish LCDAs aimed at deepening governance and fast-tracking development at the grassroots level.

He urged groups or individuals with contrary views or limited understanding of the bill’s intent to take time to review the proposed document thoroughly, assuring them that the creation of LCDAs is in the best interest of inclusive governance, equitable development and enhanced public service delivery across all communities.

He assured the public that all feedback and recommendations gathered during the hearing would be carefully reviewed and integrated into the final version of the bill, noting that subsequent legislative steps would follow to formally establish the 13 proposed Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in a manner that reflects the collective interests and aspirations of the people of Gombe State.

There were presentations key institutions and stakeholder groups, including the Local Government Service Commission, community development associations, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organizations, and professional bodies.

In their individual and collective submissions, the stakeholders were unanimous in expressing strong support for the proposed legislation with many commending the government for creating a platform that allowed inclusive dialogue and stakeholder engagement.

Positive references were also made to the success of LCDAs in the South-West region as a model worth replicating in Northern Nigeria.