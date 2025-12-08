Public Health Emergency Imminent As Contraceptive Shortage Deepens – AHBN

The Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN) has warned that Nigeria was edging dangerously close to a national public health emergency due to persistent shortages of family planning commodities.

Coordinator, Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), Dr Aminu Magashi, who raised the alarm during the 9th Annual Conference of the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists (ANHeJ) in Abuja, said it was already fueling the high rate of unsafe abortions, unintended pregnancies, and the risk of overwhelmed health facilities.

Represented by Ms Amina Haladu Mohammed, he noted that systemic failures in Nigeria’s contraceptive supply chain, stretching from procurement to last-mile delivery, were depriving millions of women of essential reproductive health services.

He said: “Nigeria risks an overwhelmed health system, more unsafe abortions, increased child poverty and rising unintended pregnancies if urgent action is not taken.”

According to AHBN, the distribution of family planning commodities remains complex, donor-dependent, and severely constrained. Nigeria relies heavily on the UNFPA Pooled Procurement mechanism, but once commodities enter the country, gaps in funding and logistics stall movement from national warehouses to states, local governments, and finally primary health facilities.

The last-mile delivery stage, described as the “weakest link,” often collapses entirely, leaving rural and underserved women without access to contraceptives despite government budget lines and donor support.

Magashi cautioned that without swift and coordinated reforms, Nigeria could face widespread consequences, including a spike in unsafe abortions, increased maternal deaths, and deeper child poverty that would undermine national development goals.

“These issues will hinder Nigeria’s demographic dividend and create instability. Commodities must reach the woman who needs them, because her life, dreams and future depend on it.”

He urged the government to strengthen financing, logistics, and oversight of the supply chain as he stressed that ensuring family planning access was not only a health priority but a national development imperative.