Public Enlightenment On Human Metapneumovirus Infection, A Necessity

Fears have been triggered globally ever since the news of many masked patients seen attending several hospitals in China went viral on social media. That was early this month.

The scary scenario, more like the first incidents of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2019 was traced to a surge in cases of the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection.

Though the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not raised an alarm over it, as it did with both the Ebola virus and COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for people to get to understand what is needed about it.

In that regard, public enlightenment on its origin, signs and symptoms, manner of its spread, the preventive measures to take, the treatment and vaccine to take (if any) should be highlighted.

First identified in the Netherlands in 2001 the HMPV is an illness that is more prevalent in temperate countries as evident in the late winter and early spring.

It usually comes up with cold or flu-like symptoms of cough, fever, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose in addition to body and headaches. It is indeed an infection of the lung (pneumonia) leading to an inflammation of the airways down to the lungs.

While it could result in minor illness in some people, it could be more severe with other people, including the under-5 year old children as well as older adults. Such several instances become obvious when the victims exhibit wheezing, difficulty in breathing, chest pain, and dizziness. Other symptoms include severe fatigue, dehydration and persistent fever.

At such a point the person suffering from the debilitating symptoms should seek medical intervention through diagnosis. According to medical experts those at higher risks of HMPV include infants, older adults and people suffering from asthma, lower immunity or immune suppression as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

What should be maintained is sustained public awareness on the root causes, signs and symptoms, and preventive measures against the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) disease

The warning given to stem the tide of the spread of the virus is that extra care should be taken of members of these vulnerable, at-risk groups and of course, healthcare workers from respiratory infections. So, what are the preventive measures to take? That is the million – naira question.

The answers include the wearing of masks in crowded and poorly ventilated places, as it was during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as well as improving ventilation such as opening windows for free flow of air.

Also important is the washing of hands regularly with soap, or alcohol-based hand rub. People are also advised to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth without cleaning their hands.

And as part of proactive measures those who are sick should stay at home or wear the masks whenever they move outside. Furthermore, from the nutritional standpoint people are advised to consume food items that boost immunity. These include fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, dairy products and one egg per day.

Taking such a balanced diet in addition to regular exercise will go a long way to enhancing the body’s systems in readiness for attack by viruses, including that of HMPV. Since there are currently no vaccines to protect the body against the virus a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is regarded as the most reliable as it gives accurate results within minutes.

Also, doctors deploy such diagnostic tests to differentiate the virus from those that cause flu, COVID-19, RSV and HMPV. With regards to Nigeria’s preparedness for the spread of the virus it is good to note that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has been closely monitoring the situation.

With proactive partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health, the WHO, United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) and the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) the assessment has revealed that Nigeria’s current status on it is “moderate”.

With the assurance given by the NCDC to provide the citizens with “timely, accurate information and guidance to keep the Nigerian public informed and prepared” the right step of prevention has been taken forward.

We commend these initiatives in addition to the collaboration with the Port Health Authorities to ensure robust preparedness at all points of entry. What should be maintained is sustained public awareness on the root causes, signs and symptoms, and preventive measures against the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) disease.

