Public Debt Nearing 100% Of Global GDP – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that global public debt could approach 100 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of this decade—surpassing even the record highs witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its latest release, the IMF warned that governments, particularly those in emerging markets and developing economies, are facing growing debt service burdens and shrinking fiscal space.

This trend, it said, is constraining resources available for social programs and public investments, reducing countries’ ability to respond to economic shocks, and raising borrowing costs.

The Fund emphasized the critical need for greater debt transparency, noting that clear and accurate public debt disclosure builds investor confidence, lowers borrowing costs, and improves debt sustainability—thereby reducing the risk of a full-blown debt crisis.

“Increasingly, countries are using complex and opaque financing arrangements,” the IMF stated. “New instruments such as guaranteed, securitized, and collateralized debt—often linked to public-private partnerships (PPPs), state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and pension funds—are gaining traction. However, due to their complexity and novelty, much of this debt remains hidden from both policymakers and the public, often surfacing only during debt restructuring.”

The Fund warned that hidden debt, once revealed, can severely erode confidence in a government’s credibility, the reliability of its financial data, and its institutional capacity. “If the magnitude of hidden debt is significant, it can undermine debt sustainability and potentially trigger a crisis.”

“Simply put, you can’t manage what you can’t see,” the IMF stated. “We need to shine a light through the fog surrounding the growing mountain of debt. This requires robust legal frameworks in both borrowing and lending countries, along with strong institutions to enforce reporting and sound debt management.”

The IMF described law as a “cornerstone of debt transparency,” emphasizing that public debt is such a crucial issue that national constitutions often specify whether borrowing authority lies with the executive or legislature.

“Laws determine who is authorized to sign loan agreements on behalf of a country, and whether state resources can be pledged as collateral. Yet, in many cases, public debt laws are inadequate, ambiguous, or poorly implemented,” the Fund said.

To address these gaps, the IMF recently convened a conference on legal reform and debt transparency, bringing together policymakers, creditor and debtor country representatives, civil society organizations, the private sector, and academia. The objective was to deepen collective understanding of how legal frameworks impact debt reporting and oversight.

The conference followed a comprehensive review by the IMF’s Legal Department, which found significant deficiencies in debt-related legislation across 85 countries.

