Public Debt Hits N152.39 TRN In Q2,2025 –NBS

Nigeria’s public debt stock, which includes external and domestic debt, stood at N152.39 trillion ($99.65 billion) in Q2 2025 from N149.38 trillion ($97.23billion) in Q1 2025, indicating a growth rate of 2.01% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on second quarter 2025 debt stock showed.

The Bureau attributed debt figures released yesterday to Debt Management Office (DMO). Of the sum, total external debt stood at N71.84 trillion ($46.98 billion) in Q2 2025, while total domestic debt was N80.55trillion ($52.67 billion).

The share of external debt (in naira value) to total public debt was 47.14% in Q2 2025, while the share of domestic debt (in naira value) to total public debt was 52.86%. When aggregated on the state level, Lagos State recorded the highest domestic debt in Q2 2025 with N1.04 trillion, followed by Rivers with N364.39 billion, while Jigawa State recorded the lowest with N852.49 million, followed by Ondo with N10.64 billion.

In addition, Lagos state recorded the highest external debt over the reference period with $1.04 billion, followed by Kaduna with $658.70 million, while FCT had the lowest with $19.26 million, followed by Yobewith $23.08 million.

This comes as the DMO yesterday returned to the bond market on behalf of the Federal Government, to offer Savings Bonds for subscription which opened yesterday. Experts have sharply criticised the government’s rising debt accumulation, warning it is edging toward an unsustainable “debt trap” due to weak revenue, high debt servicing costs, and a lack of fiscal discipline.