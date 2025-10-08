Public Confidence: Sanwo-Olu Signs MoU With BoI To Deepen Residents Safety Culture

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Industry (BoI) as part of renewed efforts to strengthen occupational and public safety across the state.

The signing took place during the 2025 Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health Conference, held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, with the theme: “Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) as a Catalyst for Nation Building.”

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, conducted on behalf of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Governor Sanwo-Olu said the partnership would ensure safety remained at the heart of governance and business operations in the state.

He said: “We will work with you, we’ll handle you to ensure that we’re not just saying it; we want to actually have safety first in everything that we’re doing.” At the event, 28 new Occupational Safety Officers were unveiled, with the governor decorated as their Commandant.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We use this as a springboard to encourage others. You can see that what we’re building is not just a policy that is far off or an integration that is not people-centric. “It is that conversation that we believe will leave us truly blessed and understanding what everybody’s role and responsibility must be.”

Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor recalled how the state’s safety structures helped avert what could have been a catastrophic experience. “It was such a difficult time for us, and Lanre was just recently appointed,” he said, referring to Mr. Lanre Mojola, the Director-General of the LSSC.

“I said to him that this is the only time where we truly can protect life and property. We truly can help our people to live in a safe and secure environment. I’m happy that with the Safety Commission, all of you working together, we were able to reverse what we thought was going to be a catastrophic experience into something that was very manageable because Lagos was the centerpiece during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He noted that the state pioneered innovative safety protocols during that period, including the gradual reopening of the economy and a digital registration system that allowed businesses to operate safely.

He added: “You can see that this has helped us to further institutionalize the Safety Commission. “We have registered almost 20,000 businesses in one form or the other, where from the comfort of the office they can actually remotely see and assess what you’re doing and they can give you a clean bill.”