Public Confidence Key To Justice Delivery – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Monday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the Nigerian Judiciary, describing it as the stabilising force of the nation’s democracy.

The President gave the assurance while declaring open the 2025 All Nigerian Judges’ Conference of the Superior Courts at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja.

Addressing judges from across the country, Tinubu said the Judiciary has consistently rescued Nigeria in moments of uncertainty through courageous decisions that uphold constitutional order and protect the rights of citizens.

He noted that the theme of the conference, “Building a Confident Judiciary,” was timely in the ongoing national effort to restore trust in the country’s justice system.

The President acknowledged concerns raised by citizens about delays, access to justice, and questions of integrity within the judicial process.

He stressed that such perceptions cannot be dismissed, as public confidence remains the true measure of judicial legitimacy.

According to him, justice does not exist for the Bench or the Bar, but for the Nigerian people whose trust anchors the nation’s stability.

Tinubu assured the Judiciary of the Executive’s support, emphasising that all three arms of government must work in synergy despite their independence.

He said a judiciary that is strong, efficient, and uncompromising in integrity is indispensable to Nigeria’s democracy and national prosperity.

The President highlighted ongoing efforts to improve working conditions, modernise infrastructure, and equip courtrooms with technology that enables faster and more transparent adjudication.

He stated that digitisation of court processes, integrated case management systems, and secure judicial facilities will remain priorities of his administration, adding that no court will be left behind in the drive for digital transformation.

While stressing that infrastructure alone cannot deliver justice, Tinubu described judges as the “living custodians of justice,” whose competence and character determine the moral strength of the Republic.

He reaffirmed support for continuous judicial education through the National Judicial Institute, insisting that training and intellectual renewal must remain central to judicial excellence.

The President warned that no reform can succeed if integrity is compromised, declaring that “justice must never be for sale.”

He pledged to back the Judiciary in eliminating misconduct and strengthening discipline, saying corruption in the justice system threatens the very foundation of democracy.

Tinubu urged the judges to be bold and practical in their deliberations, challenging them to propose workable solutions to case backlogs, disciplinary challenges, and barriers to access for vulnerable citizens.

He said the Judiciary must remain the last hope of the common man and the moral conscience of the nation.

The President described the judges as architects of Nigeria’s democratic destiny and guardians of its moral compass.

He expressed confidence that their resolutions would help build a more courageous, transparent, and principled justice system.

Tinubu then formally declared the 2025 All Nigerian Judges’ Conference open, praying for fruitful deliberations and reaffirming his administration’s commitment to a Judiciary that upholds integrity and protects the rule of law.