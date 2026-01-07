Public Confidence Boosts Counterinsurgency War, Coalition Tells Tinubu

The Coalition of Nigeria Civil Societies Against Terrorism (CNCSAT) has charged the Federal Government to get the buy-in of citizens in the ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the various theatres.

It said public confidence in government’s kinetic and non-kinetic efforts will boost the human intelligence (HUMINT) aspect of the war, thereby making it “A whole-of-society approach endeavour”.

Convener of the Group, Marvin Ibem, conveyed the position of the group at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Ibem, crisis of confidence has the potential to create doubts in the minds of citizens about government’s well-intentioned policies, decisions and actions.

It was in that light that the Group urged President Bola Tinubu to redeploy the Minister of State (Defence), Bello Matawalle, to another Ministry, following allegations levelled against him by some individuals and groups,.

Apart from debunking the allegations, none has been proven before any court of competent jurisdiction.

While offering the explanation during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Ibem said the call was necessitated by alleged recommendations made by the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) in collaboration with the International Institute of Experts on Political Economy and Administration (IIEPEA), in the Assessment Report on the Ongoing War Against Terrorism in Nigeria.

The Group clarified that its request was not borne out of malice, insisting that it respects Matawalle as a former Governor and senior public official.

It commended the ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic efforts made by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies to address kidnapping, banditry and related threats to national security, even as it appealed to relevant agencies of government to work towards winning the hearts-and-minds of the general public.

“Mr President, we respectfully call on you to: act on the recommendation for redeployment in the overriding (public) interest.

“Nigeria is on the right path. But this war cannot afford complacency, internal doubts, or divided trust.

“We reaffirm our full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his leadership in the fight against terrorism. With unity, clarity of purpose, and the right decisions at the right time, Nigeria will defeat terrorism.”

The group continued: “In counter-terrorism operations, confidence, secrecy, and absolute loyalty to strategy are non-negotiable.

The coalition commended President Tinubu’s approach to the war against terrorism through courage as well as political will.

“We therefore state clearly that we have nothing personal against the Minister of State for Defence.

“We are not engaging in partisan politics. The security of Nigeria must never be sacrificed on the altar of political convenience”, it concluded.