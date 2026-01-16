Public Analysts Fault Atiku’s Son Defection To APC

…Say Atiku should go for proof of fatherhood

Some public affairs analysts have faulted the defection of Abba Abubakar, son of the former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in 2023, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Comrade Bello Osaretin Elmikado, a political alchemist, Public affairs analyst and Convener, National Consensus Platform, said the former Vice President should consider a DNA test on the child.

Elmikado, reacting to the news of the defection of Abba Abubakar, said, “That kind of pikin might be an illegitimate one, how can, what a prodigal. I urge Atiku Abubakar to disown the young man with immediate effect and request his DNA to authenticate the paternity.”

He queried the decision of the young man in defecting to the APC from the PDP since the father is aspiring for the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to him, “Who are the people to vote for the father should he get the presidential ticket of APC?”

Similarly, another analyst who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity said the former Vice President’s son’s defection was a revolutionary one.

According to him, “the man is saying, if my father cannot get it in 2027, let it remain with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Another thing you should also know is that the defection of some persons into the APC is not ordinary. It comes with a huge reward,” he said.

It would be recalled that the son of the former Vice President and ADC presidential aspirant on Thursday defected to APC from his former party, PDP

He was received, according to reports, into APC by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin and APC National Vice Chairman, North East, Comrade Mustapha Salihu.

However, the former Vice President had reacted to the defection of his son to the APC.

Atiku, in his reaction to the defection, described the decision of his son to join the ruling APC as “Entirely personal”.

Addressing party leaders and supporters during his defection, Abba announced his resignation from the PDP and declared his alignment with the APC, describing the move as historic and deeply personal.

He also directed all coordinators and members of his political structure, formerly known as the Haske Atiku Organisation, which he founded in 2022, to immediately join the APC and mobilise support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “My name is Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, but everyone calls me Abba. I am here today to formally announce my exit from my former party, where we worked in 2023, and my decision to join the APC.