PTML Terminal Receives Direct Ship Service From China To Lagos

Nigeria’s largest multipurpose terminal in West Africa, PTML Terminal has berthed MV Great Cotonou, the first Container-Roll-on/Roll-off (Con-Ro) vessel at Tincan Island Port in a direct service from Shanghai to Lagos.

The vessel was received by Andrea Grimaldi, representing the Grimaldi family, alongside Giampaolo Vitale, Line Manager, Salvatore Califano, Director of Grimaldi and PTML’s Managing Director, Ascanio Russo.

This milestone marks a significant advancement in maritime trade between China and Nigeria, reducing transit times and enhancing logistics efficiency.

Owned by global shipping giant, Grimaldi Group, which also operates PTML Terminal, MV Great Cotonou is set to transform regional trade by offering the fastest transit time on this route in just 27 days.

Unlike other shipping services that require transshipment at intermediary ports, it was learnt the direct service ensures faster and more reliable delivery for Nigerian importers, eliminating delays and additional handling costs.

With this innovative service, Nigerian businesses can now receive not only containerised cargo but also vehicles, including cars, vans, trucks and project cargoes on the same vessel.

This unique multimodal transport solution presents a substantial logistical advantage, streamlining supply chains and reducing overall costs for importers.

PTML Terminal is well-equipped to handle this new service, boasting state-of-the-art facilities, easy port access, and a dedicated workforce to ensure seamless operations.

The terminal’s highly efficient cargo-handling capabilities will further enhance the benefits of this direct shipping route.

The vessel’s arrival was commemorated with a high-profile welcoming event attended by key figures in the maritime industry.

Speaking at the event, Russo explainer that the arrival of the Great Cotonou at PTML represents a pivotal moment for Nigerian importers, noting that the new service would significantly reduce transit times and logistics costs while offering unmatched convenience by accommodating various types of cargo in a single shipment.

He said: “We have the infrastructure, the expertise, the human capital and we will offer a great service to our importers and exporters.

The arrival of this ship and this new service will definitely create many more opportunities for our terminal, workers, host community and Nigeria as a whole.

“This is the largest container-roro ship coming to Africa and we have upgraded our facilities to receive this kind of ship. We have recently acquired a massive mobile-harbor crane which cost more than $10 million.

Also, we had to upgrade our infrastructure, quay side with investment in excess of $5 million just to accommodate these ships.”

Also, Grimaldi said that the goal of company was to create a fast and efficient trade link between Shanghai and West Africa, particularly Lagos.

He added: “The Great Cotonou offers a direct connection with a rapid 27-day transit. We are starting with Shanghai, but as demand grows, we plan to expand our coverage to other Chinese ports and beyond.”

With this groundbreaking development, Nigerian businesses and logistics operators now have access to a faster, more efficient, and cost-effective trade link with China.

The direct Shanghai-to-Lagos route reinforces Lagos as a key hub in global maritime logistics, strengthening Nigeria’s position as a leading player in West African trade.

