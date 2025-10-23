PTI: Oborevwori Bags Leadership Award, Insists On Oil, Gas Devt

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has been conferred with an Award of Excellence in Leadership by the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) for his visionary leadership and outstanding contributions to the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

The govemor bagged the award during the 4th Biennial International Conference on Hydrocarbon Science and Technology (ICHST) held at the PTDF Towers in Abuja.

Governor Oborevwori, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Johnson Erijo, told the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of PTI, Engr. Dr. Samuel Onoji, and well-wishers that he was deeply humbled by the recognition, describing it as a tribute not to him alone but to the resilience and enterprise of the people of Delta State, whose land and waters had sustained Nigeria’s energy wealth for decades.

He said: “To be recognized by an institution of PTI’s stature, the foremost centre for human capacity development in the hydrocarbon sector, is not just a personal honour but a collective one. I accept this award on behalf of our resilient people whose sacrifice and faith continue to drive our development agenda.”