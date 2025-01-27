PTDF, UK Varsity Sign MoU, Partnership Agreement To Revolutionise Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Share

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Partnership Agreement with the University of Portsmouth, aimed at revolutionizing capacity building in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The historic event marks the second phase of the partnership framework for the operationalization of the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies Kaduna (CPESK).

The signing ceremony, which took place on Monday in the United Kingdom had in attendance, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; and the University of Portsmouth.

In his address, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri emphasized the importance of sustainable capacity building as a cornerstone of the Nigerian government’s development agenda.

He said: “This initiative underscores the need for immediate action. We must ensure that the implementation of this partnership begins without delay to realize the benefits of the world-class institution in Kaduna.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi SAN, highlighted the critical role of strategic partnerships in ensuring success. He commended the University of Portsmouth, for its global reputation for academic excellence.

“Who you partner with determines the success of any venture. The University of Portsmouth’s track record and ranking among the world’s leading institutions assure us that this collaboration has immense potential.”

Executive Secretary of PTDF, Mr Ahmed Galadima Aminu, expressed gratitude for the years of collaboration with the University of Portsmouth, which began with exploratory discussions in 2019.

“The University of Portsmouth has provided invaluable insights into shaping CPESK’s operational framework, drawing from their global academic experiences in Oman and Singapore. Their guidance ensures that CPESK is fit for purpose and adheres to global best practices.”

This MoU follows earlier agreements signed with Robert Gordon University (RGU) and the University of Strathclyde in December 2024. Together, these partnerships form the foundation of CPESK’s pilot phase, involving three United Kingdom universities. The agreements reflect PTDF’s commitment to fostering world-class education and research in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, Professor Graham Galbraith, praised the collaboration, describing it as a unique opportunity to shape the future of energy education and innovation.

“This partnership aligns with our mission to create impactful global collaborations that benefit students, researchers, and industries worldwide,” he said.

As CPESK prepares to open its doors for the 2024/2025 academic session, PTDF remains steadfast in its mission to establish a globally recognized institution that will shape the future of energy education and research, setting new benchmarks for excellence in Nigeria and beyond.

Share

Please follow and like us: