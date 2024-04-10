PTD National Chair, Deputy Salute Muslims

The National Chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of NUPENG, Comrade Lucky Osesua and his Deputy, Comrade Dayyabu Garga have congratulated Muslims especially their members in the Union on the conclusion of the Ramadan fast. In their jointly signed Sallah message to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting period, the tanker drivers’ leaders stressed the importance of putting the virtues of Islam into practice beyond the fasting season.

While congratulating their members who are Muslims on completing “this spiritually significant month of sacrifice,” the Chairman and his deputy urged them to reflect on the importance of Ramadan in becoming good ambassadors of Islam and also in their duty in the distribution of petroleum products across the length and breadth of the country at all times. According to the duo, “religion should be the moral compass for all believers in their public and personal lives.”