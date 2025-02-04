PTAD Ties Payment Of N32,000 Pension Increment To 2025 Budget

Share

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has said it will implement the approved N32,000 pension increment for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) once budgetary provisions are released for the year 2025.

The Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Tolulope Odunaiya gave the pledge in Abuja, according to a statement issued by Olugbenga Ajayi, Head of corporate communications of the agency.

Tolulope said the January 2025 pension payments did not include the N32,000 increment because the budgetary provisions have not been released. She however assured that PTAD was working assiduously with relevant agencies of government to ensure the increment is fully implemented and arrears paid as soon as possible.

She further explained that PTAD had paid 4 months arrears (August–November 2024) to Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD) pensioners and 5 months’ arrears (August–December 2024) to pensioners of Customs Immigration and Prison Pension Department (CIPPD), Police Pension Department (PPD), and the university sector of Parastatals Pension Department (PaPD) through strategic funds management.

She further explained that the Directorate, through this strategic funds management initiative, had earlier defrayed in full the 20% and 28% pension increment arrears to all pensioners, and promised that PTAD would continue to prioritize pensioners’ needs at all times.

