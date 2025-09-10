PTAD Secures Presidential Nod To Capture Pension Arrears, Health Insurance In 2026 Budget

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD)secured Presidential approval for the inclusion of critical pension-related items in the 2026 budget proposal.

The items include funding for full implementation of the N32,000 pension increment, settlement of unfunded pension liabilities, proposed pension harmonisation policy, and health insurance coverage for Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners. Executive Secretary of PTAD, Tolulope Odunaiya, confirmed the updates in Abuja when she received the House of Representatives Committee on Pensions on an official oversight visit to PTAD Headquarters, according to the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Gbdnga Ajayi.

The delegation was led by the Committee Chairman, Honourable Jallo Hussaini Mohammed. The statement said the forum served as an avenue for the Committee to assess PTAD’s operations and review its budget performance for 2024, as well as the first half of 2025.

While giving an overview of the Directorate’s budget performance, Odunaiya enumerated key achievements of the Directorate on the successful implementation of the 20/28% pension increment (wef January 2024) into its September 2024 pension payroll and full settlement of the accrued arrears.

She further stated there is continuous arrears payment of the N32K, 10.66% and 12.95% pension increments with the available savings made from successive balances of funds in the pension sub-head after paying the monthly pension.

While reaffirming PTAD’s steadfast commitment to DBS pensioners, she acknowledged the invaluable partnership and oversight role of the National Assembly in strengthening pension administration in Nigeria. She also highlighted key challenges facing the Directorate and sought the Committee’s support in addressing them.

In his response, Jallo Hussaini Mohammed commended PTAD for its notable strides in enhancing pension payments and improving service delivery. He assured that the Committee would continue to work closely with PTAD to ensure the welfare of DBS Pensioners remained a national priority.