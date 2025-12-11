PTAD Protest: FEPPPAN Condemns Exposure Of Frail Pensioners, Urges FG To Act Immediately

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has condemned what it described as the exposure of vulnerable and elderly pensioners to “avoidable danger” during a recent protest at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) office in Lagos.

In a statement jointly signed by its President-General, Elder Benjamin Maisaniari Amako, and General Secretary, Franklin Erinle, the association said it was “deeply touched and troubled” by images and reports from the December 8 protest, where visibly frail pensioners gathered to demand payment of outstanding entitlements.

The protest stems from prolonged delays in clearing overdue benefits, despite earlier assurances from government officials.

While expressing dissatisfaction with the delays, FEPPPAN stressed that no senior citizen should ever be placed in harm’s way while making legitimate demands for their entitlements.

“We were deeply touched to see some federal pensioners called out on a protest at PTAD’s Lagos office on Monday, December 8, 2025,” the statement read.

“It was a pathetic sight to witness frail senior citizens crying out for what rightly belongs to them. While we are equally dissatisfied with the delays in payment, exposing elderly pensioners to such risks is unacceptable.”

The association urged the Federal Government and its relevant agencies to immediately fulfil their commitments by clearing all outstanding pension arrears, noting that the matter has lingered for too long.

“We plead with government and her agencies to stick to the promises made to clear all overdue pension rights in the shortest possible time, as assured to the two registered trade unions representing all Defined Benefit Scheme federal pensioners in Nigeria,” FEPPPAN stated.

It also cautioned pensioners’ groups to route their grievances through recognized national umbrella bodies to avoid actions that could endanger the lives of elderly members.

“Meanwhile, we call on all federal pensioners to be calm for a little while more for government to do the needful. No pensioner will lose his or her life in our struggle to get what belongs to us,” the association assured.

FEPPPAN expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will “shortly turn his full attention to the plight of pensioners,” bringing an end to their prolonged hardship.