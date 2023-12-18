PTAD presents N134.8bn budget for pension, gratuities to lawmakers

The Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, has presented a budget of N134.8 billion for the payment of pension, gratuities and unfunded liabilities for the year 2024. The presentation was done before members of the Senate Committee on Establishment & Public Service and House Committee on Pension, at a joint sitting for the presentation of 2024 budget proposal.

While receiving the proposal, the Committee noted that PTAD had performed well in the management of the Defined Benefit Pension Scheme in the country. In her presentation, Dr. Ejikeme told the Committees the various achievements made by the Directorate including regular payment of monthly pension, introduction of I Am Alive Confirmation Solution, the establishment of Anti-corruption and Transparency Unit and enrolment of many pensioners to the payroll. She informed the Committees that a new project that will address the complaints of the Next of Kin of the deceased pensioners had been launched.

She said the project would address all issues militating against payment of gratuity to pensioners and death benefits to the NoK. Members of the committees noted that pension was very critical and central to the well-being of our senior citizens and enjoined PTAD to be multi-tasking in its activities and organise more stakeholders’ engagements for Nigerians to appreciate government’s efforts in pension administration.