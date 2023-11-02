PTAD: Pensioners Not Part Of Alleged Protest Against Ejikeme’s Reappointment – NUP

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), has distanced itself from any alleged plans to protest the reappointment of Dr Chioma Ejikeme as the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

NUP NationaI President, Godwin Abumisi in a statement signed on Thursday in Abuja noted that Ejikeme’s innovative ideas revolutionised pension administration, noted that any group of pensioners protesting her reappointment were being used and sponsored by arch-enemies of the entire Nigerian pensioners.

According to him, her empathetic dispositions towards pensioners and quick reactions to their issues as well as her resolve to ensure that humongous pension arrears and entitlements owed to different pensioners’ groups were cleared and so, not reappointing her would have been to the detriment of all that pensioners were currently enjoying.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding Ejikeme worthy, he added that her reappointment was one borne out of merit as she had in her first tenure as PTAD ES rejuvenated the hopes of pensioners all over the country by her leadership style and professional disposition to the job.

He said: “This sterling reappointment is indeed well merited and gladdens the hearts of the over two hundred and fifty thousand pensioners managed by PTAD, considering the diligent work she has so ably done for the pensioners ensuring the prompt payment of our monthly pensions and attendance to other challenging issues in the last 4years.

“I wish to state that in the NUP, there exists no objection to her appointment. Any talk of protests against her reappointment exists in the hollow minds of persons obviously sponsored by arch-enemies of the Nigerian pensioner. I hereby call on all members of the NUP to rally around Dr Ejikeme in order to ensure she continues the good works of restoring the dignity of the Nigerian pensioner.”

Also, General Secretary of the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) Franklin Enrile who said its members were bittered some pensioners could even think of disapproving of Ejikeme’s reappointment, noted that the feat she achieved in the administration of pension management had eased the stress and undignified treatment pensioners went through in the past.

While insisting that no member of

FEPPPAN was against her reappointment, let alone protest against it in any capacity, he urged those being used by those he described as “invisible/faceless persons for selfish reasons,” to be honest to themselves and desist from being used to work against Nigerian pensioners and all that PTAD under her watch did for them.

“We in FEPPPAN are so shocked to hear that someone somewhere is kicking against Dr. Ejikeme’s reappointment. I wonder what whoever those pensioners are stand to gain by protesting. We are rather grateful to President Tinubu for bringing her back to us. Her innovative idea made our lives easier.

“President Tinubu, in honesty, did us a favour by reappointing her and we appreciate him. The entire leadership of FEPPPAN celebrated her reappointment with a paid advertorial just to express out happiness for her reappointment.

“Meanwhile, I want to believe that Mr. President examined her track record and found her worthy to continue the good work she started at PTAD. Therefore, we urge President Tinubu to ignore the noise.” Erinle added.