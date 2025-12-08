PTAD: Pension Management In Nigeria Very Sensitive

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has restated that pension management in Nigeria remains a very sensitive issue.

Speaking at a one-day capacity building Workshop for Pension Correspondents and Online Editors in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the Directorate, Ms Tolulope Odunaiya, said PTAD had worked assiduously to change the narrative of pension payment in Nigeria, especially under the DBS, and is proud to see that the hard work has yielded and has continued to yield positive results.

She also revealed that the agency had disbursed over N1trillion in pension payment in 12 years of its existence. Pensioners under PTAD purview are Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

Represented by the Director, Corporate Services Department, Mr Kabiru Yusuf, she “mentioned that pension management in Nigeria is a very sensitive issue, and PTAD has been at the forefront since inception, ensuring that the welfare of pensioners under the DBS remains a priority.”

Noting that as a partner in progress, the Directorate relies on the media, especially pension reporters to ensure that the mandate is fulfilled.

“It is our intention to foster the already-robust relationship between PTAD and the Media, correct all misrepresentations and inform them of next steps we intend to take as we work hard to ensure that the welfare of our pensioners is sustained,” she added.

PTAD said about 55,000 pension complaints were inherited from the Civil Service of the Federation related to about 3,000 qualified pensioners at the take off of the Directorate. It also mentioned that across the four pension operational departments, it inherited an estimated N304 billion of unfunded pension liabilities.

Rolling out some of the achievements so far recorded, PTAD said it has secured Presidential approval for emergency budgetary funding of N45 billion for implementation of N32,000, 10.66 per cent and 12 per cent pension increment for all eligible pensioners on the payroll.

PTAD said it also secured Presidential approval for the liquidation of N39.2 billion of unfunded pension liability arrears owed to Parastatals pension and covering the period from August 2015 to July 2023.

It attributed these achievements to sustained operational processes and governance/ regulatory control through the combined efforts of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) and National Pension Commission (PenCom).

PTAD, however, stated that the absence of statutory provision for pension to be a “first line charge” has often led to slight delays in meeting due obligations for pension and arrears payment, and with consequential impact on the welfare of the senior citizens.