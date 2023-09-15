PTAD Pays N846.1m To 2,730 Pensioners

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has confirmed payment in the sum of N846. 1 million to 2,730 pensioners of the Civil Service Pension Department being an accrued arrears and gratuity owned by the pensioners.

The paid arrears, according to PITAD’s statement ranged from previously verified pensioners not on the payroll, those who did not receive their gratuity on retirement and failed payments on the GIFMIS platform.

The Acting Executive Secretary of PTAD, Mr. Sulayman Shelleng was quoted assuring pensioners of continuous payment until all accrued arrears are paid.

He assured other pensioners who are yet to receive their arrears to be calm as the Directorate is working tirelessly to ensure that all outstanding arrears of pensions and gratuity are paid soon.

He further assured DBS pensioners of the Directorate’s continued strive to ensure that their welfare is promoted.