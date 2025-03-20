PTAD Pays N1.6bn To 776 NOK Of Deceased Customs, Immigration, Others

Share

In continuation of paying pensioners under its purview, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has disbursed ₦1.6 billion to 776 verified and eligible Next of Kin (NOK) of deceased pensioners from the Civil Service, Police, Parastatals, Customs, Immigration, and Prisons Pension Departments.

PTAD spokesperson, Mr. Gbenga Ajayi, confirmed the payment in a statement yesterday with a breakdown. According to the statement, 629 NOK under the Parastatals Pension Department received ₦1,481,839,122.97, 103 NOK from the Civil Service Pension Department were paid ₦101,138,214.0843; NOK of Police Pensioners received ₦58,949,082.97 while NOK under the Customs, Immigration, and Prisons Pension Department got ₦2,431,879.68.

According to PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, the payment underscores the Directorate’s commitment to settling the entitlements of deceased pensioners, subject to fund availability

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

