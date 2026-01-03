PTAD Offsets N55.9bn Worth Of Pension, Arrears In December

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) confirmed disbursement of N55.9 billion as monthly pensions and pension arrears to eligible beneficiaries and the next-of-kins of deceased pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) in December, 2025.

PTAD explained that the payment covers N13,411,400,362.87 as monthly pensions across all operations pension departments, including Diaspora pensioners, while N42,501,348,236.06 was paid as pension arrears.

The arrears payment covers outstanding obligations arising from the N32,000.00 pension increment, as well as the 10.66 per cent and 12.95 per cent pension increments, in addition to other accrued pension arrears, gratuity, and death benefits owed to eligible beneficiaries.

The payment was confirmed in a statement issued by PTAD spokesperson, Mr. Olugbenga Ajayi yesterday adding that the breakdown of the arrears payment cut across the pension departments.

According to the directorate the payment came as follows: Police Pension Department (PPD): N5,881,592.00 paid to 5 Pensioners, Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD) got N604,332,733.96 paid to 8,606 Pensioners, while Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD) got N16,362,359,730.91 paid to 71,643 Pensioners.

Other department and organisations that benefited include, Defunct and Transferred Agencies Department (DTAD) which got N15,066,055,536.83 paid to 24,995 Pensioners; Parastatals Pension Department (PaPD) received N7,808,635,906.98 paid to 25,718 Pensioners and Tertiary Education and Health Department (TEHD) received N2,370,854,790.39 paid to 28,245 Pensioners.

The statement further added that for the payment of gratuity and death benefits, N289,109,536.99 was paid to eligible next-of-kin of deceased Pensioners. “With the payments, arrears resulting from the N32,000.00 pension increment have been fully liquidated across all pension departments, except for one month each outstanding for pensioners in the PaPD and TEHD”, PTAD affirmed.

Speaking on this milestone payments, the Executive Secretary of PTAD; Tolulope Odunaiya, stated that the payments reflect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, unwavering commitment to the welfare of senior citizens, in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She further reaffirmed the Directorate’s commitment to clearing the remaining one (1) month arrears owed to PaPD and TEHD, while continuing to implement initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and overall well-being of DBS Pensioners.