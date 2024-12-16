PTAD Hints On Paying Arrears Of N32,000 Pension Increase

Share

The Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Tolulope Odunaiya, has unveiled plans to implement the recently approved N32,000 pension increment for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

Odunaiya, while speaking at the National Executive Meeting of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Abuja, said that these payments would increase PTAD’s monthly payroll to N5.3 billion and the annual payroll to N63.6 billion.

She assured pensioners that the accrued arrears related to the N32,000 pension increment would be cleared by the new year.

She revealed that the Directorate has already cleared eight months of arrears from the 20 percent and 28 percent pension increments for eligible pensioners under the Police Pension Department, and the Customs, Immigrations, and Prisons Pension Departments.

According to her, outstanding arrears for pensioners under the Parastatals Pension Department are currently being processed and are expected to be paid before the end of the month.

Similarly, five months of arrears for eligible University Sector Pensioners are being processed for disbursement.

