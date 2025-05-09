PTAD Flags Shortfall In 2025 Budget For Pension Arrears

Share

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has raised concerns over the inadequate allocation for pension arrears in the proposed 2025 fiscal budget, warning that the shortfall poses a significant threat to the welfare of pensioners under its care.

PTAD Executive Secretary, Dr. Tolulope Odunaiya, made this known during a strategic meeting with the Director General of the Budget Office, Mr. Tanimu Yakubu, held on Friday in Abuja.

Odunaiya emphasized the urgent need for intervention to rectify the omission, stating that many pensioners depend solely on their monthly entitlements for survival.

“The shortfalls in budgetary releases directly impact the well-being of our senior citizens. It is imperative that adequate provisions are made to ensure timely and complete payment of pensions and arrears,” Odunaiya said.

In a statement issued by Olugbenga Ajayi, Head of PTAD’s Corporate Communications Unit, Odunaiya proposed the creation of a joint committee between PTAD and the Budget Office to examine the budgetary gaps and recommend sustainable solutions.

The Executive Secretary reaffirmed PTAD’s commitment to resolving longstanding issues, including the payment of the N32,000 pension increment and other outstanding entitlements.

She reiterated this commitment at a recent engagement with the executives of the Federal Universities Pensioners’ Association and the Association of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria Pensioners.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that all legitimate pension entitlements are honored. However, without adequate budgetary support, our ability to meet these obligations is severely constrained,” she added.

The call for immediate budgetary correction highlights the persistent challenges faced by pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) and underscores the need for institutional collaboration to guarantee their financial security.

