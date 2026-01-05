PTAD Disburses N55.9bn Monthly Pensions, Outstanding Arrears

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has disbursed a total sum of N55.9 billion as monthly pensions and pension arrears to eligible pensioners The Next-of-Kins of (NoK) also received pensions of their deceased family members under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) in December, 2025.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications Unit, PTAD, Mr Olugbenga Ajayi, in Abuja.

He said that a total of N13,411,400,362.87 was paid as monthly pensions across all operations pension departments, including Diaspora Pensioners, while N42,501,348,236.06 was paid as pension arrears.

Ajayi said that the arrears paid covered outstanding obligations of N32,000.00 pension increment, and also the 10.66 per cent as well as 12.95 per cent pension increments.

He said that other accrued pension arrears, gratuity, and death benefits owed to eligible beneficiaries were also offset. Ajayi gave the breakdown of the payment of arrears across the pension departments as follows: Police Pension Department (PPD) N5,881,592.00 paid to five pensioners while Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD) received N604,332,733.96 for 8,606 pensioners.

According to him, N16,362,359,730.91 was paid to 71,643 pensioners in the Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD) while N15,066,055,536.83 was paid to 24,995 pensioners in the Defunct and Transferred Agencies Department (DTAD).

He said that 25,718 pensioners in the Parastatals Pension Department (PaPD) were paid N7,808,635,906.98 while 28,245 pensioners in Tertiary Education and Health Department (TEHD) received N2,370,854,790.39. “Also, gratuity and death benefits of N289,109,536.99 were paid to eligible NoK of deceased pensioners,”the PTAD official said.