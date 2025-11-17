PTAD Disburses N3.9bn Arrears To Eligible Pensioners

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), has completed the payment of N3.9 billion arrears to 91,146 eligible pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communication, Mr Olugbenga Ajayi, in Abuja on Friday. He said that the payment was part of the N32,000 increment approved by President Bola Tinubu.

“Breakdown of the payment are: N1.9 billion to 59,865 pensioners under Parastatals Pension Department, N830 million to 12,976 pensioners under Civil Service Pension Department and N620 million to 9,689 pensioners under Police Pension Department.

Others are: N551 million to 8,616 Pensioners under the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigeria Immigration Service, and Prisons Pension Department,” Ajayi said.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Tolulope Odunaiya, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to settling all outstanding arrears and improving pensioners’ welfare under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president.