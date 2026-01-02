PTAD Disburses ₦55.9bn Monthly, Outstanding Pensions In December

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has confirmed disbursement of total sum of ₦55.9 billion as monthly pensions and pension arrears to eligible Pensioners and Next-of-Kins of deceased Pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) in December, 2025.

The payment, according to PTAD, covers ₦13,411,400,362.87 as monthly pensions across all operations pension departments, including Diaspora Pensioners, while ₦42,501,348,236.06 was paid as pension arrears.

The arrears payment covers outstanding obligations arising from the ₦32,000.00 pension increment, as well as the 10.66% and 12.95% pension increments, in addition to other accrued pension arrears, gratuity, and death benefits owed to eligible beneficiaries.

The payment was confirmed in a statement issued by PTAD spokesperson Mr Olugbenga Ajayi

The breakdown of the arrears payment across the pension departments is as follows: Police Pension Department (PPD): ₦5,881,592.00 paid to 5 Pensioners, Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD) got ₦604,332,733.96 paid to 8,606 Pensioners, while Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD) got ₦16,362,359,730.91 paid to 71,643 Pensioners, Defunct and Transferred Agencies Department (DTAD) got ₦15,066,055,536.83 paid to 24,995 Pensioners; Parastatals Pension Department (PaPD) received ₦7,808,635,906.98 paid to 25,718 Pensioners and Tertiary Education and Health Department (TEHD) received ₦2,370,854,790.39 paid to 28,245 Pensioners.

For the payment of gratuity and death benefits, ₦289,109,536.99 was paid to eligible Next-of-Kin of deceased Pensioners.

“With the payments, arrears resulting from the ₦32,000.00 pension increment have been fully liquidated across all pension departments, except for one month each outstanding for pensioners in the PaPD and TEHD”, PTAD added.

Speaking on the milestone payments, the Executive Secretary of PTAD; Tolulope Odunaiya said the payments reflect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, unwavering commitment to the welfare of senior citizens, in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She further reaffirmed the Directorate’s commitment to clearing the remaining one (1) month arrears owed to PaPD and TEHD, while continuing to implement initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and overall well-being of DBS Pensioners.