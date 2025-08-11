PTAD Disburses ₦5.12bn Pension Arrears To 90,689 Pensioners

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has confirmed the disbursement of ₦5.12 billion to 90,689 pensioners across its four pension departments.

This disbursement underscores PTAD’s commitment to ensuring timely payment and effective management of pension obligations, and it’s in line with its mandate to clear outstanding pension liabilities.

This was disclosed on Monday, in a statement signed by Olugbenga Ajayi, Head, Corporate Communications Unit, via PTAD’s X handle.

The disbursement, which covered arrears owed to pensioners across four government pension departments, Olugbenga Ajayi said, “underscores PTAD’s ongoing commitment to ensuring timely payment of pension benefits.”

Breakdown of the payment revealed that the Civil and Industrial Public Service Pension Department (CIPPD) paid ₦276 million to 8,626 pensioners for one month’s arrears, while the Police Pension Department (PPD) disbursed ₦619.6 million covering two months to 9,681 pensioners.

Similarly, the Customs and Similar Parastatals Department (CSPD) released ₦409 million to 12,773 pensioners for one month, and the Parastatal and Agency Pension Department (PAPD) paid the largest share—₦3.8 billion—to 59,609 pensioners covering two months’ arrears.

The disbursements Ajayi noted “Reflect the Federal Government’s ongoing commitment under the Renewed Hope Agenda, spearheaded by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to improve the welfare of retirees through prompt settlement of pension liabilities.”

PTAD said it remains focused on efficient pension management and disbursement to ensure that all retired public servants receive their entitlements without undue delay.