Psychiatrist Blames Accumulated Stresses For Quick Anger Issues

A consultant psychiatrist, Dr Taiwo Obindo, yesterday decried the rate at which people easily got angry presently, identifying socio-economic stressors/factors to be responsible for such behavioural change.

The Association of Psychiatrists of Nigeria (APN) President told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the reason people easily got irritated and angry these days more than before were largely because of piled up stresses caused by socio-economic issues.

He explained that the socio-economic stressors ranged from lack of job, inability to cater for family, frustrations, financial imbalance, inflation, marital issues, high cost of living to other challenges of life. According to him, many Nigerians are stressed up by the socioeconomic challenges currently being experienced in the country.

Obindo said: “I described quite a number of people as ‘moving-time bombs’ as they are easily angered. “The statistics may not be there, but there is obvious anger in the lives of many presently; people get angry so easily at any slight provocation.”