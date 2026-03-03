Psychiatrist Association Demands Justice After Enugu Killing

Psychiatrists across Nigeria have raised a collective alarm following the gruesome murder of their colleague, Dr. Andrew Orovwigho, a consultant psychiatrist at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, describing his death as a direct assault on the nation’s fragile mental healthcare system.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr Veronica Oluyemisi Nyamali, and Secretary General, Prof. Kingsley Mayowa Okonoda, the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN) condemned the killing and demanded swift justice, compensation for the bereaved family, and urgent reforms to Nigeria’s security architecture.

Orovwigho was kidnapped from his residence in Enugu on December 30, 2025, after reportedly receiving a call to attend to what appeared to be a private patient.