PSV Host Arsenal As Brugge Seek Another Big Win

Share

PSV Eindhoven can prevent Arsenal from taking a lead back to London for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie when the two clubs renew acquaintances at Philips Stadion today.

These two clubs have met four times during Mikel Arteta’s reign at Emirates Stadium with Arsenal failing to win on either of their trips to Eindhoven.

Arteta fielded much-changed lineups on both previous occasions but will go in as strong as he can for this one after Arsenal’s free weekend.

The Gunners lost ground in the title race when they drew 0-0 at Nottingham Forest last week and the Champions League now looks like their best hope for a first piece of major silverware in five years.

The pressure is ramping up on Arteta with last month’s training ground injury to Kai Havertz leaving him woefully short of goal threats during a crucial phase of the campaign.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

