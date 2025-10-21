Psv Hit Six Past 10-man Napoli In Comeback Win

Napoli had taken the lead in Eindhoven, but crumbled beyond recognition to a 6-2 Champions League defeat against Philips Sport Vereniging (PSV), with Lorenzo Lucca sent off.

New Telegraph reports that the injury crisis continued with Rasmus Hojlund, Stanislav Lobotka, Amir Rrahmani and Romelu Lukaku out of action. However, Scott McTominay returned after needing six stitches to his ankle after the defeat to Torino.

PSV struggled in Europe so far, losing 3-1 to Union Saint-Gilloise and held 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen. Ruben van Bommel, Kiliann Sidillia and Alassane Plea missed out, but ex-Serie A players including Ivan Perisic, Dennis Man, Jerdy Schouten, Sergino Dest and Anass Salah-Eddine.

Lorenzo Lucca scuffed a finish wide, and Kevin De Bruyne narrowed the angle too much after dribbling around the goalkeeper on an inspired Billy Gilmour pass.

The club replied with ex-Parma player Man completing a give and go with Ismael Saibari to force the tricky Vanja Milinkovic-Savic save low at the near post, then Guus Til’s free header was over on the corner from eight yards.

Saibari had the ball in the net for PSV after 20 minutes, but was flagged offside with the flick from close range.

Ryan Flamingo wasted another free header from a corner, this time hitting the side-netting at the back post, while Lucca’s first touch let him down on the McTominay assist, and a Leonardo Spinazzola curler skimmed the far top corner.

Napoli got their breakthrough when Spinazzola lifted in a cross from the left for McTominay’s towering header from eight yards at the near post. It was the Scotland international’s first European goal for the Partenopei.

The lead did not last long, as ex-Inter winger Perisic’s cross for Til was deflected into his own net by Alessandro Buongiorno during a mistimed diving header.

PSV turned it around completely just three minutes later when a Lucca shot was blocked off by Schouten, sparking a counter-attack that saw Saibari run from midfield to beat Milinkovic-Savic one-on-one.

Lucca nodded a Politano corner just over in the second half, but PSV wasted a gift with Saibari’s lob over the bar after a poor Gilmour header back.

Moments later, the Dutch hosts did add a third, as Mauro Junior pulled back from the by-line for the tap-in at the near post from ex-Parma winger Dennis Man, through Beukema’s legs.

Napoli continued to give the ball away cheaply, as Til fired wide from the edge of the area following a Juan Jesus error, then Buongiorno charged down a Man finish.

Former Bologna player Schouten clipped the outside of the upright following another mistake, but it went from bad to worse with Lucca sent off for dissent. He pointed to his head after a foul was given against him, and the referee was convinced it was an insult.

PSV expanded their advantage with the brace from Man, whose scorching finish surprised an unsighted Milinkovic-Savic at the near post.

McTominay was the last to give in, his header meeting the David Neres corner to get one back for Napoli.

However, moments later, Driouech got away from Giovanni Di Lorenzo down the left and rolled across for Ricardo Pepi to tap in undisturbed, behind the line of the ball.

It wasn’t over, as Driouech then hit a screamer under the bar with Milinkovic-Savic well off his line.