PSV Beats Liverpool 4-1 At Anfield To Increase Pressure On Slot

Liverpool’s season was plunged to a new low on Wednesday night as they suffered a crushing 4–1 defeat to PSV at Anfield, the latest setback in a miserable run that has left Arne Slot under intense pressure.

Despite registering 27 shots, nine on target, and racking up 2.66 expected goals, Liverpool once again collapsed defensively, conceding four times from just six attempts on target by the visitors.

The match began disastrously for the hosts. Only six minutes in, Virgil van Dijk inexplicably handled the ball from a corner, gifting PSV an early penalty that Ivan Perisic coolly converted.

Though Dominik Szoboszlai temporarily lifted the mood with a composed finish on the rebound after Cody Gakpo’s effort was parried, marking Liverpool’s 500th goal in European Cup and Champions League history, the early promise faded quickly.

Van Dijk came close to putting Liverpool ahead when he crashed a header against the crossbar, but PSV seized control after the break.

The Dutch champions, who beat Liverpool on the final day of last season’s league phase, struck again in the 56th minute when Mauro Junior surged down the left and delivered a measured cross for Guus Til, who prodded in his first Champions League goal.

Liverpool unravelled further 17 minutes later. Defensive chaos allowed Ricardo Pepi to fire against the post, and Couhaib Driouech reacted quickest to slam home the rebound, leaving the home crowd in disbelief.

PSV then compounded Liverpool’s misery in stoppage time when Sergiño Dest picked out Driouech for his second of the night, prompting loud boos around Anfield as Slot and his players headed for the tunnel.

The result means Liverpool have lost nine of their last 12 matches and has now conceded at least three goals in three straight games for the first time since September 1992. Their slide has been alarming, with the Reds languishing 12th in both the Premier League and the Champions League standings.

For Slot, the pressure is mounting swiftly. The Liverpool manager has won just one of his last nine meetings with PSV in all competitions and has suffered more defeats against them than any other opponent in his career.

On a night when Liverpool created chances but lacked conviction and once again faltered defensively, PSV exposed every weakness to claim a famous win at Anfield, leaving the home side’s season teetering on the brink.