PSV 2025: Payment System Experts To Discuss Digital Infrastructure

In view of the challenges that emerged from the electronic payment system in the first quarter of 2023, stakeholders are set to provide solutions in line with Nigeria’s Payment System Vision (PSV) 2025. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in December 2022 released the Payments System Vision (PSV) 2025 to be driven by contactless payments, big data. and open: banking, among others.

Specifically, regulators, key stakeholders in the telecommunications sector, financial services sector, as well as payments service providers and switching companies will come together in Lagos for the 2023 annual conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) to examine the subject matter.

This year’s conference scheduled to hold on the 16th and 17th of September 2023 will be focusing on: “Strengthening Digital Infrastructure for Efficient, Innovative Payment Systems in Nigeria.”

A statement co-signed by the National Chairman FICAN, Mr. Chima Titus Nwokoji and the National Secretary Mr. Sam Diala, observed that events of the first three months of 2023 have shown that there is urgent need to ramp up infrastructural investment in the payment eco-system of the country.

According to the statement, amid numerous challenges plaguing the e-payment eco-system revolution, a major way of catalysing its development is building a robust digital infrastructure that aligns with emerging global trends.

The Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), revealed recently that commercial banks and other financial institutions generated N135.52 trillion from electronic payment transactions in the first quarter (Q1) of this year.

Data from NIBSS further showed that value of electronic payment transactions by the financial services institutions grew by 298 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, compared to N34.04 trillion the financial services industry generated between January and March 2022.