Pst Adefarasin Was With Stun Gun, Not Firearm, Police Said After Interrogation

Share

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed that a stun gun was recovered from the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin, following his interrogation.

The interrogation comes in the wake of a viral video that showed the popular televange – list brandishing what appeared to be a gun-like object during a confrontation with another road user in Lagos.

In response to public concern, the cleric voluntarily turned himself in at the State Command Headquarters in Ikeja on Tuesday.

Providing an update on the matter, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Adefarasin was questioned by detectives and granted bail pending further investigation.

In a statement shared via the Command’s official X handle, Hundeyin said: “Pastor Paul Adefarasin, who turned himself in today (Tuesday), at the Lagos State Police Command over a viral video where he was seen holding a gun-like object against another road user, was interrogated and he volunteered cautionary statement to the police investigators.

“What was recovered from him, the gun-like object seen in the viral video, is not a lethal weapon or firearm but a stun gun which is a prohibited antiriot equipment. The pastor has been granted bail while investigations continue into the case.”

Share