Pst Adefarasin Quizzed Over Viral ‘Gun-Like Object’ Video

Share

Founder of the House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, yesterday underwent questioning by the Lagos State Police Command after a viral video surfaced, appearing to show him holding a gun-like object during a roadside encounter.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed Adefarasin’s voluntary appearance at their headquarters in Ikeja yesterday in a statement shared on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Command asserted, “No one is above the law.”

“Pastor Paul Adefarasin has turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja and is currently being interrogated by detectives who have commenced investigation on the case since a video surfaced online showing the pastor holding a gun-like object against another road user, while driving in an unregistered vehicle,” the police statement read.

“The outcome of the investigation will be made public.” The video, which rapidly gained traction across social media platforms, depicts Pastor Adefarasin holding a metallic object while engaging with a passerby who appeared to be recording the interaction.

The clip ignited a firestorm of speculation, with numerous social media users alleging that the object in his hand was a firearm.

Share