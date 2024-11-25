Psquare: Nigeria’s Most Stylish Music Duo

Share

There was once a time when Nigeria’s music scene, music shows or play list was incomplete without the majestic presence of Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly known as Psquare.

This twin music stars were the most sought after for big music shows around the world but time has a way of humbling people. To become a successful star is hard but to stay at the top and remain relevant is even harder.

Part of Psquare’s setback from music scene has a lot to do with their breakup as a group and not lack of talent or ability to create their music magic. What most brands love about them is their team work, starting with their name, Psquare and not Peter alone or Paul alone.

In some way, this shows that whatever that is keeping them apart may be bigger than their love for music.

The once energetic dancers and singers celebrated their 44th birthday during the week and we cannot help but go down memory lane on how Psquare blessed Nigeria’s big screens with their music talent and their love for exceptional fashion and style.

During their time on stage, their costumes were the best for stage performances. They went all out to always dress to the nines. Psquare dresses to impress.

A fan close to the duo once said they spend a fortune in what they wear for their shows.

Fashion and style was their prestige mantra.

Added that they are twins, they wore identical outfits to make it extra unique. Fans looked forward to what Psquare would wear to their shows, event, Etcetera.

This generation of music lovers, Gen Z need to experience Psquare’s kind of music and their kind of stage presence that cannot be rivalled by any other music group.

Even as they are doing separate things presently, they have maintained great style personalities. Peter has gone ahead to launch a fashion line in that regard, called Zip Republic.

They can be referred to as the most stylish music duo in Nigeria.

