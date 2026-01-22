PSN Urges Tinubu On Clinical Governance Taskforce For Interprofessional Patient Safety

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, raising concerns over what it described as a physician-dominated composition of the newly constituted National Task Force on Clinical Governance and Patient Safety, and calling for its urgent reconstitution to reflect equitable, multidisciplinary representation in line with international best practice.

In the letter dated January 19, 2026, and signed by the PSN President, Pharm. Tanko Ibrahim Ayuba, the Society commended the Federal Government for establishing the Task Force, describing it as a timely and visionary step toward strengthening clinical quality, patient safety, risk reduction and accountability within Nigeria’s health system under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

However, the PSN expressed concern that the current membership structure — reportedly comprising 18 physicians, one pharmacist, two nurses, one administrator and a public interest representative — undermines the very principles of team-based care that clinical governance seeks to promote.

According to PSN, clinical governance and patient safety are inherently multidisciplinary, requiring substantive contributions from pharmacists, nurses, laboratory scientists, health information managers, administrators, and patient representatives.

“Such skewed representation poses risks to sectoral credibility, ownership and collaboration,” the letter warned, adding that the trend entrenches professional protectionism and compromises patient safety, contrary to the National Health Policy.

The PSN stressed the centrality of pharmacists to medication safety, pharmacovigilance, antimicrobial stewardship and nutrition therapy, especially in high-risk and critical care settings where drugs and nutrition are core components of treatment. It argued that collapsing prescribing and dispensing into a single professional loop, as seen in Nigeria’s physiciancentric model, increases the risk of medication errors.

“Where pharmacists are utilized, errors are detected before patients are harmed,” the letter noted, warning that the non-utilisation of pharmacists often forces reliance on “heroics or miracles,” which rarely materialise.

Beyond pharmacy, the PSN called for stronger inclusion of nurses, radiographers, physiotherapists, laboratory scientists and other allied health professionals, insisting that healthcare delivery must move away from hierarchical, ego-driven structures toward collaborative professionalism that enhances therapeutic outcomes.

To underscore the population-level relevance of pharmacists, the PSN cited National Household Survey data showing that community pharmacies are major first-contact points for care. According to the survey, 44 per cent of males and 49 per cent of females accessed healthcare through pharmacies in the preceding year, compared with 26 per cent and 22 per cent respectively who used hospitals.

Nigerians were also reported to have made an average of five visits to pharmacies versus three visits to hospitals within the same period. “These patterns demonstrate that pharmacists are already delivering frontline patient safety interventions, particularly for vulnerable populations,” the Society said, arguing that policy decisions must align with how Nigerians actually access care.

The PSN therefore requested expanded pharmacy representation on the Task Force to include the PSN President, the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the heads of key pharmacy practice groups, including hospital, community and consultant pharmacists.

It also proposed a technocrat-led leadership structure, recommending that the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare serve as Chair, with the NAFDAC Director-General as Co-Chair, a model it suggested should cascade to state levels. Ministers and commissioners, the PSN argued, should play oversight roles rather than direct operational leadership, due to political pressures.

In conclusion, the Society maintained that a professionally balanced Task Force would improve technical quality, deepen national buy-in, ease implementation and ultimately deliver better patient outcomes. It urged the Federal Government to reconstitute the Task Force to reflect equitable multidisciplinary representation consistent with global standards in clinical governance.