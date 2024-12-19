PSN Urges Lagos To Implement Consultant Pharmacist Cadre

Share

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State Chapter, has called on the Lagos State Government to expedite the implementation of the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre in the state.

This demand comes amid an ongoing three-day warning strike by health workers under the aegis of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) in Lagos State.

In a letter addressed to the Head of Service of Lagos State, PSN Lagos State Chairman, Pharm. Babayemi Oyekunle, highlighted the “unending delays” in issuing a circular to formalise the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre.

He described it as a critical demand that was agreed upon during engagements with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, dating back to his campaign period.

The PSN also warned that failure to act could escalate the ongoing strike by JOHESU, potentially disrupting healthcare services in Lagos State.

“We respectfully enjoin the Lagos State Government to issue the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre Circular which was first issued in 2018 as part of redressing outstanding benefit packages demanded by health workers who recently embarked on a 3-day warning strike,” the letter stated.

According to the PSN, the Pharmacist Consultant Cadre was first approved in 2011 by the National Council on Establishment (NCE) and reaffirmed in 2021.

This cadre has since been adopted in several states, including Edo, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Niger, and Kwara, as well as by federal health institutions (FHIs). Notably, over 250 Consultant Pharmacists have recently been appointed at the federal level, with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, leading with over 30 appointments.

The PSN criticised attempts to rename the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre as a “Specialist Cadre” in Lagos, describing it as a deviation from national and global best practices.

Citing examples from the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA) and the neighboring West African countries like Gambia, Liberia, and Ghana, the PSN argued that the title of “Consultant” is a widely accepted norm in health care systems.

Pharm. Oyekunle also noted that past attempts to relegate pharmacists’ designations within Lagos State — such as the previous “Controller of Pharmaceutical Services” title instead of “Director” — were corrected only after intervention from the Ministry of Establishment.

Similarly, Oyekunle said the PSN raised concerns about what it described as discrimination against pharmacists in Lagos, especially when other states and federal institutions have implemented the Consultant Cadre.

Referring to Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution, which prohibits discrimination based on gender, religion, or professional affiliation, the PSN called on the state government to uphold the rights of pharmacists.

The letter accused senior physicians within the Lagos State health system of blocking the full implementation of the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre, alleging that “senior physicians” in the state’s employment continue to use their influence to frustrate the process.

Furthermore, the PSN also listed unresolved demands that had been agreed upon during a meeting with the Lagos State Government on May 24, 2023.

These include the full implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) in line with a recently approved federal circular on peculiar allowances; implementation of enhanced call, shift, and non-clinical duty allowances; the issuance of a circular recognising the Directorate of Medical Laboratory Services; domestication of the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre; and the implementation of call duty allowances for Dental Technologists and Therapists.

According to PSN, despite assurances to resolve these issues within four weeks of the May 2023 agreement, most of them remain unaddressed 15 months later

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"