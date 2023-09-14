PSN Rejects Specialist Cadre, Insists on Pharmacist Consultants

Advocates Against Drug Abuse

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State Branch has rejected the Pharmacist Specialist Cadre and rather insisted on being accorded the Pharmacist Consultant Cadre. The Chairman of PSN, Lagos State Branch, Babayemi Oyekunle, while speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the 2023 Scientific Week which held last week, said this was becoming a contemporary issue and called on the government of the state to look into it.

Oyekunle pointed out that the pharmaceutical profession had been demanding for the Pharmacist Consultant Position from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu since 2018, though Lagos State has agreed to give pharmacists the consultancy position since 2011. “For the sake of posterity, we remind the governor that the Pharmacist Consultant Cadre was first approved in 2011 by the National Council on Establishment (NCE).

This approval was re-validated in 2021 by the same NCE. “We have observed with great surprise that there are current attempts to mutilate the configuration of the Pharmacists Consultant Cadre to a Specialist Cadre which is contrary to the norm both nationally and internationally. “It is imperative to state that a Specialist Cadre has never been on the card at Federal and State levels for reflected reasons.

“In all the negotiations dating back to 2018 when the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU)/the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) engaged the administration of former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode to contemporary times when the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP)/JOHESU negotiated with the Sanwo-Olu administration; we demanded specifically for a Consultant Cadre and not a Specialist Cadre.

“We rely on International Labour Organisation (ILO) instruments, especially the Labour Relations (Public Service) Convention, 1978 (No 151) which states “the convention promotes collective bargaining for public employers (LASG) as well as other methods allowing public employees representatives (PSN/JOHESU) to participate in the determination of their conditions of employment.

“It also provides that disputes shall be settled through negotiation between the parties or through independent and impartial machinery such as mediation, conciliation, and arbitration. “For us in PSN (Lagos State), the LASG-PSN/JOHESU negotiations which provided an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier on is very un- ambiguous that our demand has always been and will remain Consultant Cadre and not a Specialist Cadre,” he said.

He also pointed out that it has become imperative for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to intervene in the issue of drug abuse as it was fast becoming a threat to members of society. “Many Nigerians have lost their lives because the criminals who attacked them are under the influence of drugs because drug abuse is now a menace in Nigeria and its consequences are all around us, moving naked.

“In 2018, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) conducted a national survey in the country and released mind-boggling statistics on drug abuse and addiction in the country. The report stated that in 2017, 10.6 million people abused cannabis, 4.6million Nigerians abused opioids, 2.4million people abused cough syrup containing codeine, 2.4 million people abused sedatives and tranquilisers, 481,000 people abused ecstasy, 340,000 people abused solvents and inhalants, 300,00 people abuse prescription inhalants and amphetamines and 92,000 people abuse cocaine.

“In other words, we currently have 21,213,000 people who abuse various substances. This confirms the fact that drug abuse is a cankerworm eating deep into the fiber of Nigerian society. This also calls for an innovative approach to tackling the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria. “The commonest of these abuses today is the easy access to alcoholic bitters and other alcoholic beverages sold in sachets and small plastics and other cheap packages,” Oyekunle said.