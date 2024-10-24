PSN Raises Concerns Over Proposed National Health Facility Regulatory Agency

Share

…says merging PCN with proposed NHFRA can dilute its regulatory authority

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has voiced serious concerns regarding the establishment of a National Health Facility Regulatory Agency (NHFRA), an initiative championed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

This proposed agency aims to enhance healthcare standards across Nigeria, drawing inspiration from regulatory models in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (U.S).

In a detailed letter signed by the President of the PSN, Prof. Cyril Usifoh and addressed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, the PSN articulated its apprehensions about the NHFRA potentially overlapping with existing regulatory frameworks, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.

It emphasised that in both the UK and the U.S., the regulation of pharmacy services operates independently from broader healthcare facility regulators, underscoring the critical role of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN).

The PSN outlined the historical context of pharmacy regulation in Nigeria, noting that the PCN has been pivotal in overseeing pharmacy education, training, and practice standards. Established by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2022, the PCN is empowered to regulate all aspects of pharmacy practice, including pharmacy technicians and patent and proprietary medicine vendors (PPMVs).

This regulatory framework is crucial for maintaining the integrity and quality of pharmaceutical care in Nigeria. Usifoh raised concerns that merging the PCN with the proposed NHFRA could dilute its regulatory authority. The PSN consequently highlighted that the PCN has developed a robust structure, with state offices across Nigeria and a trained workforce capable of effectively regulating pharmacy practices.

It however warned that such a merger could undermine the quality of pharmaceutical services by losing the specialised oversight required for this field. Furthermore, the letter pointed out that the NHFRA would not adequately address existing regulatory gaps, particularly concerning tertiary health institutions. Currently, these facilities, including Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centres, lack sufficient oversight.

The PSN believes this gap could be filled by activating provisions in the National Health Act of 2014 that calls for establishing a Tertiary Health Facility Commission. The society argued that instead of creating a new regulatory agency, the government should focus on strengthening existing frameworks for effective oversight.

The PSN also highlighted the pressing need for increased funding for the PCN and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Adequate funding is essential for these organisations to enhance their operational capabilities and improve health outcomes nationwide.

Usifoh also expressed concerns that diverting resources to establish the NHFRA would be a misallocation of funds, especially given the challenges already faced by the healthcare sector in Nigeria. In addition, the PSN raised historical antecedents that have shaped the current regulatory landscape.

The organisation noted that prior to the National Health Act’s enactment in 2014, various healthcare professions had their own regulatory agencies. Drug matters are listed on the Exclusive List of the Nigerian Constitution, meaning that only the National Assembly has the authority to legislate on pharmacy and drug laws.

This structure has long placed pharmacy regulation within the purview of the PCN, separate from broader healthcare regulations. The PSN underscored that establishing the NHFRA could lead to confusion and inefficiency within the regulatory framework.

The president of PSN argued that while the NHFRA may aim to improve healthcare standards, its overlap with existing agencies like the PCN could create bureaucratic hurdles that hinder effective regulation. The PSN therefore called for clearer delineation of responsibilities among regulatory bodies to avoid duplication of efforts.

Share

Please follow and like us: