PSN Raises Concern Over 2M Unregistered Pharmaceutical Premises

Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has explained the reason why there’s prevalence of fake and substandard drugs in Nigeria, saying there are over two million unregistered pharmaceutical premises and more than 35 open drug markets operating in the country. President of PSN, Prof. Cyril O. Usifoh disclosed these in Lagos on Saturday at a press conference to announce the 96th Annual National Conference of the PSN tagged ‘Jewel City 2023 taking place in Gombe State from October 30 to November 4.

The conference with the theme ‘Pharmacy Practice: A Pivot to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria’ will hold at the International Conference Centre, Bauchi Road in Gombe State. The keynote address will be delivered by the Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Menassah Daniel Jatau while the Special Guest of Honour is the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya. The Chairman of the Opening Ceremony is Chris Oranu, the Igwe of Omor in Anambra State.

However, Usifoh sought the prompt intervention of the Chief Law Officer of the country to guide President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration on the challenge of adequate funding PCN The president of PSN also lamented that poor funding and the status quo of the Federal Government involvement have compelled Nigerians to live with physicians dispensing drugs in private hospitals, a thriving drug abuse and misuse culture, which is seriously consuming Nigerians especially youths and even women.

He said, “We cannot as a nation have a consuming evil of the monstrosity, which has also been identified by the National Assembly, and you walk away as a government because some financial technocrats think they want to save money. “It amounts to a comprehensive abdication of responsibility by an otherwise responsible government to contemplate this with PCN, which is both a peculiar and unique professional regulatory Council.”

On the contrary, the President of PSN said from the purview of existing laws, the Federal Government is compelled in Section 9 (1) of the PCN Act 2022 to provide budgetary and extra budgetary allocations to the PCN. “It will therefore be unlawful and illegal for the Budget Office to stop allocations to the PCN in public interest,” he added.

Usifoh stated that the mandate of the PCN transcends regulating pharmacists and other workforce cadre to the regulation and control of pharmaceutical premises in both public and private sectors including facilities for manufacture, importation, export, distribution, wholesale, retail, hospital drug dispensing and sales, pharma component of veterinary practice and much more.

Consequently, he reasoned: “The sensitivity of these endeavors which are legally considered as medicine matters is the reason most countries bring drug use matters under central or federal control.” That’s why medicine matters are listed as item 21 in Part 1 of 2nd Schedule in the 1999 Constitution. Pharmacists in the country therefore urged the Federal Government to ensure adequate protection of lives in terms of ensuring easy access to safe, efficacious and affordable drugs to consumers of health in the country.

While urging the federal government to ensure medicine security, the president of PSN said local drug manufacturing is the most important determinant of medicine security for a lot of reasons. To this end, he urged the government to address problems of local manufacturing including poor access to funding, lack of trust for locally produced medicines, poor government patronage of the products, lack of basic amenities: power, water and roads, among others.

The Chairman, Conference Planning Committee for the 96th Annual National Conference of the PSN, J. Valentine Okelu said Gombe was chosen as the conference venue due to its attribute as a secured and peaceful town. Okelu, who is also the MD/CEO, Neimeth, said Gombe is investor friendly. According to him, arrangements have been concluded for over 600 participants attending the conference to travel by air to the event.

Adequate plan has similarly been concluded for those going by road to take off in groups. He stated that discussions at the conference will be interesting as they will highlight innovations and new vistas in the pharmaceutical sector. Furthermore, the president of PSN said the conference would provide the platform on which some investors will interact with the Gombe State Government to identify areas of mutually beneficial interactions.